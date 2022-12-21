ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Would you rather deal with extreme cold or extreme heat?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Xm2s_0jpsoMVp00

Serious cold is on its way to Mid-Missouri.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the teens, single digits and even negative territory this weekend after a snowstorm blows through. Still, some will prefer the bone-chilling cold to the heat waves we sometimes get in the summer.

What's your opinion? Vote in the poll.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Would you rather deal with extreme cold or extreme heat? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible

After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

What to consider when staying safe in the cold weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow has stopped falling in Mid-Missouri, however, Missourians are still facing dangerously cold temperatures. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team expects the low temperatures to stay into the weekend. If you're going out into the cold temperature, several factors will need to be considered if you want to stay warm. Experts The post What to consider when staying safe in the cold weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily relaxing the hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles delivering propane. Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. The order temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane The post Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

2023 Recreational Trails Program grant applications now open

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks announced in a press release on Monday that the 2023 grant application round for the Recreational Trails Program is open. These grants are available to cities, counties and nonprofits to be used to create motorized and non-motorized trails for recreational use. The post 2023 Recreational Trails Program grant applications now open appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Malek appointed as new state treasurer by Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)  Gov. Mike Parson announced on Tuesday that he is appointing Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Malek, 45, of Wildwood, was appointed after the position was vacated by Scott Fitzpatrick’s election to be the next state auditor in November. Malek is a practicing attorney and owns the Law Offices of The post Malek appointed as new state treasurer by Parson appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today in press release that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they The post Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy