Serious cold is on its way to Mid-Missouri.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the teens, single digits and even negative territory this weekend after a snowstorm blows through. Still, some will prefer the bone-chilling cold to the heat waves we sometimes get in the summer.

What's your opinion? Vote in the poll.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Would you rather deal with extreme cold or extreme heat? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .