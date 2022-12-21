Read full article on original website
SFGate
Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area
LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SFGate
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
Storm causes 3-mile backup on Highway 101 near Salinas
Drivers on Highway 101 may want to check traffic maps before hitting the road.
SFGate
Power Outages Reported Due To Sparking Power Lines
BELMONT (BCN) Power outages are affecting PG&E customers in Belmont, the Belmont Police Department said Tuesday morning. The outages are in the area of Notre Dame Avenue at Belburn Drive due to arching wires. There are also sparking wires in the 2000 block of Monroe Avenue. PG&E crews have been...
Southwest Airlines cancels 71% of flights after holiday, forsaking Bay Area travelers
2,909 canceled flights in one day and counting.
Suspect in racist, anti-gay Bay Area In-N-Out rant faces hate crime charges
A viral TikTok video allegedly captured the suspect making racist and homophobic comments.
SFGate
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
San Francisco's biggest 2022 home sales were off market
One of the homes was sold by Mark Zuckerberg.
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forecast for SF Bay Area
Up to five inches of rain could fall across most of the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
Duarte’s Tavern is at the top of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s list
Guy Fieri just shared his favorite restaurant in all of California, and it's in the Bay Area.
