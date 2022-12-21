ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested

SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SAN RAMON, CA
Power Outages Reported Due To Sparking Power Lines

BELMONT (BCN) Power outages are affecting PG&E customers in Belmont, the Belmont Police Department said Tuesday morning. The outages are in the area of Notre Dame Avenue at Belburn Drive due to arching wires. There are also sparking wires in the 2000 block of Monroe Avenue. PG&E crews have been...
BELMONT, CA

