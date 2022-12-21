Read full article on original website
Related
Perspective: What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got wrong about pregnancy loss
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no doubt under great stress, but most miscarriages are caused by problems that exist at conception. By saying otherwise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle perpetuate the outdated idea that women are responsible for the viability of their pregnancy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojerare officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dating History Includes Kirsten Dunst, Taylor Swift and More
While some of us remember Jake Gyllenhaal‘s dating history ~all too well~, others need a reminder! The Brokeback Mountain actor has dated several A-list women during his time in the spotlight, including Kirsten Dunst, Taylor Swift and more. As of 2021, Jake is in a relationship with girlfriend Jeanne...
Comments / 0