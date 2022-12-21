90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojerare officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO