'Peace Can Prevail': Prince William & Kate Holding Out 'Hope' Frosty Relationship With Brother Harry Is 'Resolved' After Ongoing Family Drama

Prince Harry 's bombshell docuseries with wife Meghan Markle has furthered the divide in his family, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that his elder brother, Prince William , and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton , are still hopeful for a reconciliation.

Although their family drama is being exposed in the two-part Netflix megahit, insiders claim that William is continuing to defend his estranged sibling.

"For all their differences, he still loves his brother very much," an insider said. "If anyone says negative things about Harry in his presence, they're shut down immediately."

The Netflix docuseries dives deeper into the couple's love story, ongoing drama with the royal family and the racism Markle faced after she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle said she "was being fed to the wolves" during her time in the palace.

While discussing their choice to step back from royal duties in February 2020, Harry says that he was left to "wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Harry also sounded off about feeling exiled and treated differently.

"There's a hierarchy of the family … You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories," he said, in another scene adding, "[People] were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

As for how the Netflix drama has impacted their connection with the Prince and Princess of Wales, it appears to be another blow to their already-fragile dynamic.

"Their relationship remains tense after the tell-alls," a second source said, referencing both Harry & Meghan and an interview with The Cut . "William is choosing his battles carefully and trying his utmost to rise above the drama ," dished the second source.

Despite the non-stop drama, William and Kate are still optimistic that time could heal all wounds.

"William still has hope that one day it will all be resolved and peace can prevail ," said a well-placed source. "So does Kate."

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle were "prepared for the haters," according to the source.

"They definitely feel like victims who have come out the other side and are pleased they've had the final say."