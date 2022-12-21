ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Peace Can Prevail': Prince William & Kate Holding Out 'Hope' Frosty Relationship With Brother Harry Is 'Resolved' After Ongoing Family Drama

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqKeV_0jpsnyZs00

Prince Harry 's bombshell docuseries with wife Meghan Markle has furthered the divide in his family, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that his elder brother, Prince William , and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton , are still hopeful for a reconciliation.

Although their family drama is being exposed in the two-part Netflix megahit, insiders claim that William is continuing to defend his estranged sibling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0rh0_0jpsnyZs00
WPA-Pool / MEGA

"For all their differences, he still loves his brother very much," an insider said. "If anyone says negative things about Harry in his presence, they're shut down immediately."

The Netflix docuseries dives deeper into the couple's love story, ongoing drama with the royal family and the racism Markle faced after she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle said she "was being fed to the wolves" during her time in the palace.

While discussing their choice to step back from royal duties in February 2020, Harry says that he was left to "wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Harry also sounded off about feeling exiled and treated differently.

"There's a hierarchy of the family … You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories," he said, in another scene adding, "[People] were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0kHy_0jpsnyZs00
James Whatling / MEGA

As for how the Netflix drama has impacted their connection with the Prince and Princess of Wales, it appears to be another blow to their already-fragile dynamic.

"Their relationship remains tense after the tell-alls," a second source said, referencing both Harry & Meghan and an interview with The Cut . "William is choosing his battles carefully and trying his utmost to rise above the drama ," dished the second source.

Despite the non-stop drama, William and Kate are still optimistic that time could heal all wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNJWg_0jpsnyZs00

"William still has hope that one day it will all be resolved and peace can prevail ," said a well-placed source. "So does Kate."

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle were "prepared for the haters," according to the source.

"They definitely feel like victims who have come out the other side and are pleased they've had the final say."

Comments / 16

Hazel Clark
6d ago

Why is there Still Talk at the Monarchy with some family members seeking to bring Harry and Meghan back to the Monarchy ?? That is disgusting and disrespect toward the Brits in the UK. !!No one should be so disrespected like Harry and Meghan have done to The British Monarchy which is partly financially supported By The Public of The United Kingdoms !!

Reply(1)
17
Hazel Clark
6d ago

What is wrong with Some Members of the British Royal Families, who want to Trust Any Actions of Harry and Meghan after they have Tried to Destroy the Monarchy and created hell for the Queen during her last days of life. And then for Charles to do what he did to her over Prince Andrew.!!When will the Scandals stop!!

Reply
12
Hazel Clark
6d ago

Loving a sibling or parent, is Not Always a Good Thing to have them in the same household so to speak. Love them but Do It From a Distance and Not Close.

Reply
10
Related
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
OK! Magazine

King Charles III Told Prince Harry He 'Could Not Take On' The Media As Press Continued To Hound Meghan Markle

King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife. "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'" MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER ENCOURAGING THEIR DAD NOT TO WATCH 'DISRESPECTFUL' NETFLIX DOCUSERIESHarry went on to lament about how his entire...
OK! Magazine

King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
AOL Corp

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Debut! See the Best Photos from His Outing

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child joined his parents and siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — at the royal family's holiday church outing on Sunday, marking his official debut at the annual event. Although Louis, 4, appeared to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to the service as well as meeting with members of the public.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

165K+
Followers
4K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy