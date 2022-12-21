Read full article on original website
SFGate
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military...
Australia urged to fight any Russian bid to join Asian Football Confederation
Human rights campaigners have urged Australia to help block any Russian bid to return to international football by joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Russia was banned by the European governing body, Uefa, and Fifa earlier this year after the invasion of Ukraine and as a result disqualified from the play-off stage to make the Qatar World Cup.
Heat will stay on in Europe this winter, but after?
Europe is likely to scrape through this winter without cutting off gas customers despite reduced Russian supplies, but even adjusting to colder homes and paying more may not be enough in coming years, analysts say. And while the construction of more LNG terminals is underway, in 2023, unlike at the beginning of this year, Europe will mostly have to do without Russian gas to fill its reservoirs.
SFGate
King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.
