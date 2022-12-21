Read full article on original website
Vietnam 2022 rice exports estimated at 7 million tonnes, up 12.2% - govt
HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports this year are estimated at seven million tonnes, up 12.2%, the government said on Monday. Revenue from rice exports for the year is estimated at $3.5 billion, up 6.4%, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
GRAINS-Soybeans end higher; traders weigh Argentine dryness, U.S. exports
Winter wheat underpinned by fears of winterkill damage. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday after jumping to six-month highs earlier in the day, supported by continued dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina. Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a...
CBOT soybeans gain on export optimism
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, paring gains after earlier hitting a six-month high as traders weigh the impacts of China's lifted COVID lockdown measures and assess crop conditions in parched Argentina, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 4-1/2 cents to $14.89 a bushel, after climbing to $15.22-3/4, the highest for a most active contract since June. * CBOT March soymeal eased $3.50 to $447.80 a ton while nearby January soymeal slipped $3.50 to $451.80 a ton. * January soyoil futures added 1.72 cents to 67.65 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 1.74 cents to 66.39 cents per lb. * Expected rains in Argentina missed crucial parts of the country where parched crops are in need of moisture, which could impede soybean yields. * Soybean export inspections during the week ended Dec. 22 totaled 1.75 million tonnes, near the high end of analyst estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.715 million tonnes in December, according to industry group ANEC, down from 1.750 million tonnes in its previous week's forecast. The nation's soymeal exports could hit 1.504 million tonnes, down from 1.523 million tonnes forecast last week. * Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 7% on Tuesday, hitting a near three-week high after key market China said it would further ease border controls for inbound travelers. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Soybeans up for 3rd session on Argentina dryness, China demand
SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, gaining for a third consecutive session, as a lack of rains in key supplier Argentina and dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions in China underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, although losses were limited as extremely cold weather across the U.S....
CBOT wheat slips as growers eye frost damage in U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures eased on Tuesday after trading both sides of even as growers tried to assess damage to winter wheat crops across the U.S. Great Plains after icy temperatures swept across the region last week, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract eased 1-1/2 cents to $7.74-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 4-1/2 cents to $8.79-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-1/2 cents to close at $9.34-1/4 a bushel. * Wheat export inspections during the week ended Dec. 22 totaled 280,554 tonnes, in line with analyst estimates of 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Brazil to extend federal fuel taxes exemption for 30 days - source
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has reached an agreement with the incoming administration's transition team to extend an exemption of federal taxes levied on fuel for 30 days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The tax exemption was initially set to end on Dec. 31,...
Argentina's GDM to focus on U.S. soy and European sunflower seed improvement
SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentine plant genetics company GDM is entering the European sunflower research business through acquisitions while boosting its soy improvement program in the United States as part of a five-year expansion plan, a senior executive told Reuters. Santiago De Stefano, global director of business, on...
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Haddad asks Bolsonaro administration not to extend fuel tax exemption
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future Finance Minister Fernando Haddad asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel, his press office said on Tuesday, after a source said it could be extended by another month. If the government accepts Haddad's request, fuel tax will...
UPDATE 2-Brazil's future finance minister mulls extending fuel tax break
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future finance minister, Fernando Haddad, asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel so his team can analyze the issue more carefully before making a decision, his press office said on Tuesday. Incumbent Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he...
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
CBOT Calls-Wheat up 2-6 cents, corn up 3-7 cents, soy up 5-15 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Friday, Dec. 30, will be the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures...
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Soybeans give up gains at close | Tuesday, December 27, 2022
At the close corn is up 8¢ to $6.74. Soybeans are up 3¢ to $14.88. CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 2¢. Live cattle are flat. Lean hogs are up $3.53. Feeder cattle are down $1.28. Today...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.His comments came as Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours.Following the meetings, Mr Lukashenko said “many issues were finalised”.Analysts fear that Belarus could be dragged directly into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used the country as a staging ground for his invasion in February. Read More Russia’s Lavrov issues ultimatum to UkraineRussian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel windowRussia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap
