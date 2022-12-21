ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 this afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious physical injuries.” No […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after being shot on Avondale Park Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Avondale Park on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash

GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy