Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's future finance minister mulls extending fuel tax break
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future finance minister, Fernando Haddad, asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel so his team can analyze the issue more carefully before making a decision, his press office said on Tuesday. Incumbent Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans gain on export optimism
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, paring gains after earlier hitting a six-month high as traders weigh the impacts of China's lifted COVID lockdown measures and assess crop conditions in parched Argentina, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 4-1/2 cents to $14.89 a bushel, after climbing to $15.22-3/4, the highest for a most active contract since June. * CBOT March soymeal eased $3.50 to $447.80 a ton while nearby January soymeal slipped $3.50 to $451.80 a ton. * January soyoil futures added 1.72 cents to 67.65 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 1.74 cents to 66.39 cents per lb. * Expected rains in Argentina missed crucial parts of the country where parched crops are in need of moisture, which could impede soybean yields. * Soybean export inspections during the week ended Dec. 22 totaled 1.75 million tonnes, near the high end of analyst estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.715 million tonnes in December, according to industry group ANEC, down from 1.750 million tonnes in its previous week's forecast. The nation's soymeal exports could hit 1.504 million tonnes, down from 1.523 million tonnes forecast last week. * Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 7% on Tuesday, hitting a near three-week high after key market China said it would further ease border controls for inbound travelers. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up for 3rd session on Argentina dryness, China demand
SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, gaining for a third consecutive session, as a lack of rains in key supplier Argentina and dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions in China underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, although losses were limited as extremely cold weather across the U.S....
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans jump to 6-month highs on Argentine dryness, U.S. export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures jumped to six-month highs on Monday, supported by continued dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina. Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a daily sale of 177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Wheat traded near...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Calls-Wheat up 2-6 cents, corn up 3-7 cents, soy up 5-15 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Friday, Dec. 30, will be the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures...
Agriculture Online
Brazil to extend federal fuel taxes exemption for 30 days - source
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has reached an agreement with the incoming administration's transition team to extend an exemption of federal taxes levied on fuel for 30 days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The tax exemption was initially set to end on Dec. 31,...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's GDM to focus on U.S. soy and European sunflower seed improvement
SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentine plant genetics company GDM is entering the European sunflower research business through acquisitions while boosting its soy improvement program in the United States as part of a five-year expansion plan, a senior executive told Reuters. Santiago De Stefano, global director of business, on...
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam 2022 rice exports estimated at 7 million tonnes, up 12.2% - govt
HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports this year are estimated at seven million tonnes, up 12.2%, the government said on Monday. Revenue from rice exports for the year is estimated at $3.5 billion, up 6.4%, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Haddad asks Bolsonaro administration not to extend fuel tax exemption
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future Finance Minister Fernando Haddad asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel, his press office said on Tuesday, after a source said it could be extended by another month. If the government accepts Haddad's request, fuel tax will...
Our loved ones are imprisoned abroad. Why won’t the UK government help?
Gurpreet Singh Johal: ‘Five foreign secretaries and four prime ministers have failed to call for my brother’s release’. In March, after six years in captivity in Iran, the British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew home to be reunited with her family. The photographs of her hugging her husband, Richard, and their daughter, Gabriella, moved me to tears. I have long shared their anger at the UK government’s failure to protect its citizens imprisoned overseas. But, in that moment, I was able to share their joy, too.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans give up gains at close | Tuesday, December 27, 2022
At the close corn is up 8¢ to $6.74. Soybeans are up 3¢ to $14.88. CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 2¢. Live cattle are flat. Lean hogs are up $3.53. Feeder cattle are down $1.28. Today...
Comments / 0