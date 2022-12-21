MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.

