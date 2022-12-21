Read full article on original website
Texas Stock Rally holds Cars and Christmas Rally
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Stock Rally held a "Cars and Christmas" event Sunday at the Midland Cracker Barrel. The rally had dozens of cars on display for attendees, ranging from old school Chevrolet to modern day Corvette Stingrays. Also at the rally was live music, donuts and Santa Clause,...
Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
Library at the Plaza mural to be refurbished
MIDLAND, Texas — A mural that was painted years ago on the Library at the Plaza downtown is set to be refurbished and preserved. Midland Commissioner's Court approved an action Tuesday that will help bring a painter to the mural to help the refurbishing process. “It won't be anything...
Museum of the Southwest holds art workshop
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding two art workshops on Dec. 27-30. These Works of Art Winter Workshops will allow students to create art while learning about illustration and design, all centered on the museum's upcoming Seymour Fogel exhibit. Each day will feature a...
Where can I recycle my Christmas tree in West Texas?
MIDLAND, Texas — Now that Christmas is over, many people are wondering what to do with their trees. Both Midland and Odessa have places you can drop off your tree. In Midland, you can bring your tree to the Citizen's Collection Station from Wednesday through Saturday. Weekdays you can go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday you can go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
One dead after crash in Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Andrews on December 19 at around 5:00 p.m. 37-year-old Misty Dawn Dorries of Andrews was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 385 and SE County Road 1500. The initial investigation revealed a...
Residents still left with little to no water at Airline Crossing
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents at Airline Crossing in Midland still have little to no water running through their faucets. The situation remained during Christmas weekend, leaving residents with hardly anything for cleaning, showering or cooking. "It made things a lot more difficult, especially because when we're cooking and having...
City Councilman Dan Corrales climbs water tower for inspection
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales climbed hundred of feet into the air to help inspect a Midland water tower Wednesday. The tower, which is one of seven in Midland, currently holds up to one million gallons of water and must be inspected once a year. Corrales and...
Airline Crossing management issues statement on water situation
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing residents have been without water for multiple days as of Dec. 26. Several residents spoke with NewsWest 9 on Dec. 23, telling us that not only was there no water but that calls to management had gone unanswered. We reached out to the management,...
One dead after crash in Midland County
35-year-old Ana Gonzalez-Ruiz of Moriarty, New Mexico was killed in the crash that occurred on State Highway 349 and CR 130. The initial investigation revealed that Gonzalez-Ruiz, driving in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling eastbound on CR 130 approaching the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349, while the other vehicle involved, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling southbound on SH 349. Gonzalez-Ruiz disregarded the stop sign and hit at the intersection by the Silverado.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
Crossroads Fellowship holds Christmas at Crossroads events at both campuses
ODESSA, Texas — With Christmas Day right around the corner there's Christmas celebrations all around the Permian Basin. Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa had their Christmas at Crossroads services Saturday at both their 191 campus and downtown campus. There were plenty of Christmas decorations and treats for people to enjoy.
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
Midland Commissioners Court makes progress on new jail
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court passed an action Tuesday that could make progress on a potential new jail in Midland. The RFQ/RFP (Request for quote/request for proposal) CMAR (Construction Manager at-risk) was passed in order to give the special projects commissioner permission to begin looking for a construction manager for the project.
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua. His former family says he weighs around 18 to 20 pounds. He is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a...
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Boquillas
BOQUILLAS DEL CARMEN, Coahuila — If you’ve been watching the news, you would believe that there is chaos along the entire Texas-Mexican border, with hordes of people seeking to enter the US. But Thursday morning, a different type of caravan left Fort Stockton, heading south. "Today we're taking...
