* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a weaker rouble currency and high domestic supply amid a record crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that the pace of sea shipping had picked up after storms. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in January were at $307 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 1.1 million tonnes last week from 840,000 tonnes in previous week as the weather in the Black Sea improved after storms, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $1 to $307-311 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 3.0 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Rains arrived to part of Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, last week and more precipitation is expected this week, Sovecon said, signalling improving conditions for the sowings after dry weather. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,425 rbls/t +350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 77,175 rbls/t +2,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t +50 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,150/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,100/t unchanged oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $720.9/t -$25.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 22: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 159.6 105.8 24.6 13.9 15.7 Crop, as of same 126.9 79.1 19.0 16.1 15.8 date in 2021 Yield, 3.44 3.62 3.10 6.03 1.79 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.79 2.84 2.41 5.58 1.65 date in 2021 Harvested area, 46.4 29.3 7.9 2.3 8.8 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.4 27.8 7.9 2.9 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Beijing's sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China following its decision to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, gaining for a third consecutive session, as a lack of rains in key supplier Argentina and dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions in China underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, although losses were limited as extremely cold weather across the U.S....
PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday. The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region...
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures jumped to six-month highs on Monday, supported by continued dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina. Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a daily sale of 177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Wheat traded near...
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, paring gains after earlier hitting a six-month high as traders weigh the impacts of China's lifted COVID lockdown measures and assess crop conditions in parched Argentina, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 4-1/2 cents to $14.89 a bushel, after climbing to $15.22-3/4, the highest for a most active contract since June. * CBOT March soymeal eased $3.50 to $447.80 a ton while nearby January soymeal slipped $3.50 to $451.80 a ton. * January soyoil futures added 1.72 cents to 67.65 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 1.74 cents to 66.39 cents per lb. * Expected rains in Argentina missed crucial parts of the country where parched crops are in need of moisture, which could impede soybean yields. * Soybean export inspections during the week ended Dec. 22 totaled 1.75 million tonnes, near the high end of analyst estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.715 million tonnes in December, according to industry group ANEC, down from 1.750 million tonnes in its previous week's forecast. The nation's soymeal exports could hit 1.504 million tonnes, down from 1.523 million tonnes forecast last week. * Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 7% on Tuesday, hitting a near three-week high after key market China said it would further ease border controls for inbound travelers. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has reached an agreement with the incoming administration's transition team to extend an exemption of federal taxes levied on fuel for 30 days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The tax exemption was initially set to end on Dec. 31,...
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future Finance Minister Fernando Haddad asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel, his press office said on Tuesday, after a source said it could be extended by another month. If the government accepts Haddad's request, fuel tax will...
SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentine plant genetics company GDM is entering the European sunflower research business through acquisitions while boosting its soy improvement program in the United States as part of a five-year expansion plan, a senior executive told Reuters. Santiago De Stefano, global director of business, on...
Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Friday, Dec. 30, will be the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures...
