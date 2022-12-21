Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
BBC
Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
BBC
Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said. Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Dog rescued after 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Boxing Day
A dog was rescued after it fell 50 ft (15.24m) from a reservoir dam. The black Labrador, called Obi, was described as "vaulting" off Burrator Reservoir dam, Yelverton, Devon, into a valley below. Fire and police services as well as Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team attended the scene at 16:19...
Comments / 0