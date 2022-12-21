Read full article on original website
Related
newsnet5
FORECAST: Here comes the thaw!!
CLEVELAND — Here comes the thaw! We're actually holding near 30 overnight into Wednesday... Should make it MUICH easier to jump into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy it... We're not done either. We will begin to see a change in temperatures as we head into the final week of...
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning for Wind, Extreme Cold & Snow
1 DAY OUT from a Strong Winter Storm! It will move into Northern Ohio overnight/early Friday morning and linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers. Thursday will be the last mild day with temperatures in the 40s. A few rain showers will be possible...
huroninsider.com
Closings for Friday, December 23
ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
cleveland19.com
Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day. “Honestly, I shed a few tears because we don’t know what’s to occur,” said Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz. Willis opened...
Snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio
As we head into the first big storm of winter here in Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know what each Snow Emergency Level means to keep you and your family safe.
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
huroninsider.com
UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County
ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
Emergency officials say to prepare for power outages
Directors with emergency management in the area are urging residents to prepare themselves and their homes on the chance this week's winter storms leave them without electricity for a long period of time.
Here’s What Cleveland Needs To Know About This Weekend’s Winter Storm
Today (December 21) is the first day of winter. Just don’t tell that to the good folks who live in or around Cleveland. A winter storm will sweep over Northeast Ohio early Friday morning, as Thursday’s rain turns to snow while temperatures plummet overnight. Below-freezing wind chills are...
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
6 people killed in early morning house fire
"It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life," Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles.
Cuyahoga County, most northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for fourth week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fourth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow. Nearby...
