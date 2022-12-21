ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

newsnet5

FORECAST: Here comes the thaw!!

CLEVELAND — Here comes the thaw! We're actually holding near 30 overnight into Wednesday... Should make it MUICH easier to jump into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy it... We're not done either. We will begin to see a change in temperatures as we head into the final week of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning for Wind, Extreme Cold & Snow

1 DAY OUT from a Strong Winter Storm! It will move into Northern Ohio overnight/early Friday morning and linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers. Thursday will be the last mild day with temperatures in the 40s. A few rain showers will be possible...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County

ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

