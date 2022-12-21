ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, strong winds expected ahead of plunging temps

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: A large storm will track into the Northeast Thursday into Friday, bringing heavy rain, strong gusts and a concern for coastal flooding. After the system leaves, temps will plumet for the Christmas weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wjkh_0jpskvp400

WHAT'S NEXT: One of the coldest Christmas' we've experienced in a while will be here and that deep chill won't leave us until mid week next week. New Year's Eve though is looking milder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDCUC_0jpskvp400

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says an approaching storm will bring rain, wind coastal flooding a drop in temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F307O_0jpskvp400

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with barely any winds will make the night not feel too chilly. We'll trend towards seasonable levels with barely a wind chill factor. Avg. Low: 28. Lows: upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Storm Watch (PM) - We'll go from mostly cloudy to overcast during the morning rush, with rain showers moving in midday and temps slowly rising. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain moves in with temps continuing to rise into Friday. Avg. high: 43 . Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Storm Watch – Moderate to heavy rain coming in batches with strong & powerful wind gusts from the AM into midday. There is a chance of a brief change over to a wintry mix and then snow is possible for the afternoon/evening hours with an arctic front passing by. The temps will DROP from mild levels to frigid ones heading into Saturday. Highs: upper 50s. Lows: mid 10s to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Christmas Eve – Bitter Blast - Partly cloudy, windy and feeling FRIGID! Feels Like: low 10s. Highs: mid 20s. Lows: low to mid 10s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAhXe_0jpskvp400

SUNDAY: Christmas Day – Bitter Blast - Mostly Sunny & still very chilly! Feels Like: mid 10s. Highs: upper 20s. Lows: upper 10s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ef33x_0jpskvp400

MONDAY: Kwanzaa Begins – A sunny day with breezy winds and still trending below average. Feels Like: low 20s. Highs: low 30s. Lows: low 20s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun and a lingering deep chill with less wind around. Highs: mid to upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy as we continue to thaw out. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Another sunny and dry day with seasonable temps. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A touch milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

SATURDAY: New Years Eve – Mostly cloudy to overcast with a chance for rain. Highs: low 50s. Lows: mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQnTA_0jpskvp400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YK63F_0jpskvp400

