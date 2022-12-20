Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
willmarradio.com
Plows removed from Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville County roads until weather improves
(Willmar MN-) As of 9:30am Friday, due to no visibility and dangerous conditions, Kandiyohi County pulled all snow plows until conditions improve. Staff will still be at the Public Works Facility and are prepared to assist with emergency services as needed. Renville County pulled their plows Thursday afternoon for the same reasons and will resume plowing when conditions improve and are safe.
knsiradio.com
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A car driven by 63-year-old Deborah Wippler of Little Falls was headed east when she lost control on the icy road, crossed the center median, hit a snowbank and was t-boned by a semi.
lptv.org
Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Effective Thursday Morning
The city of Brainerd is declaring a snow emergency effective Thursday morning. To keep roads, sidewalks, and residents safe, road crews will be out to make sure all pavement is cleared. Snow plowing will start at 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, and on that day there will be no parking on the following streets:
patriotnewsmn.com
Clearwater man involved in 2-vehicle accident
A Clearwater man was injured in a two-vehicle crash last Friday evening in Lynden Twp. Thomas Charles Middendorf, 71 of Clearwater was westbound on Hwy. 94 when his vehicle and the vehicle of Nikita James Isaac, 35 of Baton Rouge, LA, collided at mile marker 174 in Stearns County. Isaac was driving a semi truck and Middendorf was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre.
Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Minivan which collided at the intersection 10th Street Southeast in Buffalo.
knsiradio.com
Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday
(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Looking to Add E-Learning Days
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
kduz.com
Winter Weather Cancellations for Wednesday, Dec 21 and Thursday, Dec 22-
-ACGC Schools: Grades 5-12 closing at 1 pm, Daycare and Elementary at 1:15 pm, No Activities today. -Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today in Hutchinson. -Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, MN will cancel the Wednesday, December 21st 6:00 p.m. worship service. Also, cancelled is 7:00 p.m. Choir Rehearsal at Emanuel Lutheran, Hamburg on Dec. 21.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather
SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
knsiradio.com
Barn Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
(KNSI) — A turkey barn is a total loss after a fire Monday morning. A Stearns County sheriff’s deputy out on patrol in Oak Township spotted the fire at 3:37 a.m. Monday, and said the 60 by 600 foot barn was fully engulfed by the time they found it. The barn was empty at the time, so there were no animals inside.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0