Boca Raton, FL

Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida

By Joel Malkin
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Two new Brightline train stations are now open in South Florida.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the stop in his city will provide a whole range of opportunities.

"I have been describing, and so many residents and businesses have been describing Brightline as a game-changer. Understand what it means for our city to be connected to a major high-speed transportation network."

He cites employers who benefit by having employees be able to commute easily and quickly.

"I've seen the difference it made in West Palm and Fort Lauderdale by, not only filling in areas that weren't a little more active, but allowing employers there to attract a whole range of talent from up and down the line."

Brightline says the new station in Boca Raton will bring in nearly $11 million a year in new spending to the city, but Singer says he wouldn't be surprised if that figure is much higher.

He says Brightline invested more than $40 million, while taxpayers are paying less than $9 million that went towards a parking garage.

The new station in Aventura also opens Wednesday morning, which makes five in South Florida.

A one-way ticket between the two new stations starts at $10.

Brightline runs from Miami to West Palm Beach but will expand to Orlando next year.

