Essex County has a lot to do in the winter and is scenic for every season – cue the snow pics. But if you’re in need of a quick winter trip and would like to bring your dog, The Montclair Girl has created an ultimate guide for you. Whether you enjoy hiking with your pup or getting cozy by the fire with Fido, check out these weekend escapes within two hours of the Montclair area that welcome dogs.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO