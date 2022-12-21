Read full article on original website
Bring Your Pup to These Winter Escapes Within 2 Hours of Montclair
Essex County has a lot to do in the winter and is scenic for every season – cue the snow pics. But if you’re in need of a quick winter trip and would like to bring your dog, The Montclair Girl has created an ultimate guide for you. Whether you enjoy hiking with your pup or getting cozy by the fire with Fido, check out these weekend escapes within two hours of the Montclair area that welcome dogs.
Here’s How to Celebrate Kwanzaa Locally
Coming up right after Christmas is the celebration of Kwanzaa in the United States. It’s a week-long celebration that honors African Americans’ ancestral roots that takes place Saturday, December 26th until Friday, January 1st. The non-religious holiday was introduced to the U.S. in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga,...
