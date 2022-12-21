Read full article on original website
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
industrytoday.com
Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back
Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number-One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
PREIT, Owner of Two Montco Malls, Being Booted by NYSE
Willow Grove Park Mall is owned by PREIT.Photo byTwitter. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available.
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
Photo byWisler Pearlstine. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms.
Should it Be Scary to Post on LinkedIn? It feels Overwhelming!
You KNOW you need to post on LinkedIn, but it’s scary, and you don’t know what to post to help build your network and brand. Does this sound like you?. If it feels overwhelming, take baby steps. As they say, Rome was not built in a day, nor is your LinkedIn profile.
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director position. The Program Manager and Upward Bound Project Director oversees all aspects of the Upward Bound Student Success Initiative, while providing visionary leadership and management at both campuses and at offsite educational locations. This position...
Montco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
