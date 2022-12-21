Read full article on original website
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16
The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
BBC
Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder. Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan. The 20-year-old was taken to...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman who killed a woman at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over the "callous shooting". Four other people were injured but police do not believe the 26-year-old victim, who was celebrating with her sister and friends, was targeted. Officers said the...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Seán Rooney: Arrest made after Irish soldier killed in Lebanon
At least one arrest has been made in Lebanon after an Irish soldier died while on a UN peacekeeping mission. Pte Seán Rooney was in an armoured UN vehicle which came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December. Several arrests were made, the influential pan-Arab newspaper Asharq...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub. The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Second murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 29-year-old...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police treat car collision as attempted murder
Detectives investigating an incident in which two women were hit by a car say they are treating it as attempted murder. Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday. A woman in her twenties, and another in her thirties, were...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
BBC
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
County Wicklow crash victim was playwright Jo Egan
The victim of a crash in County Wicklow on Christmas Eve was the Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan. The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday. Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan was well known in the Northern Ireland arts scene, having founded...
BBC
Blind BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley defeats mugger who stole his phone
A blind BBC reporter says he "instinctively" leapt on a mugger who had stolen his mobile phone - and managed to get it back. Sean Dilley was targeted on Tuesday while on a break during a night shift at London's New Broadcasting House. A person riding a bike snatched the...
BBC
One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash. Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon. The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00...
