Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.

HORSHAM, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO