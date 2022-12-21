Read full article on original website
Silver Bullets Podcast: Early Signing Day recap, Georgia preview
We’re back after a one-week holiday hiatus and we’re getting ready for Ohio State vs. Georgia. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs seems like a dream match-up for neutrals, and something to be insanely nervous about from now until then for those of us who follow Ohio State football.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 27, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s defensive line is elite, Ohio State’s offensive line performance will tell story of the game
Ohio State’s offensive line has been solid this year. Not spectacular though, which they will need to be in their College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs are built up front, and their defense starts and stops with how their defensive line plays. The Bulldog’s defensive line needs...
