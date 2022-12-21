ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag

1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
GLADWYNE, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan

Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches

Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000

Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy