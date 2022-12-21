ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jane Harazim
6d ago

This practice is deplorable. Nobody should go into bankruptcy or lose their home because they are very ill. This is exactly why we need Medicare for all.

Guest
6d ago

I feel her pain my daughter apartment trying evict her she’s been in the hospital since October 12, 2022 after having open heart surgery and battling lupus their stressing her with an eviction

Dina
6d ago

I remember when medical bills were not allowed to influence credit scoring. Wasn’t that long ago. I was born in 1969.

