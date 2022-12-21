ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Police: Woman charged after hitting man with car in Girard

 6 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after hitting a man with the car she was driving in Girard.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers were called to E. Howard Street, where they found a Kia Sonata with a damaged windshield. The vehicle was running and the driver, 31-year-old Kierstyn Anderson, was inside as well as the victim, a 34-year-old man who police said is her boyfriend.

Police said both Anderson and the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

The victim told police that he had been hit by Anderson’s vehicle and believed that his leg was broken. An ambulance was called to the scene to treat him for a broken leg and other injuries.

Police said Anderson, who smelled heavily of alcohol, admitted to drinking at a nearby bar where she was playing pool. According to the report, she admitted to drinking seven beers while she was there for about seven hours.

She said she was driving down E. Howard Street when the victim began crossing the street near the parking lot of Jib Jab. At that point, the vehicle hit the man, the report stated.

Police said Anderson could not explain why she didn’t stop when the victim began crossing the road, but she said she stopped after the crash, helped the victim into her vehicle, and they drove home before calling 911.

Anderson refused to take sobriety tests and was arrested, the report stated.

She’s charged with aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

