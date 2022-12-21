Read full article on original website
A shortage of 911 dispatchers in Kansas City means calls aren't getting picked up fast enough
The Kansas City Police Department is grappling with a critical shortage of 911 dispatchers, forcing some emergency calls to be placed on hold or to be routed to an automated message. The Board of Police Commissioners, the state panel that oversees the department, is considering offering $5,000 hiring bonuses, poaching...
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
With dozens of Southwest flights idled, frustrated KCI passengers look for a ride or a refund
On Tuesday morning, 11-year-old Landon Hunt stood with his mom, Katrina Smith, in a long line for the Southwest Airlines counter at the Kansas City Airport. “Yesterday we were here and the line was all the way down to the first gate,” Hunt said. “We made it about to the entrance point of the gates, and then I got my flight canceled.”
Kansas City nonprofit Lotus Care House is getting homeless into housing, then adding services
Lotus Care House is taking a different approach to counter the homeless crisis. Unique support services like their path to housing and medical recovery programs help navigate the homeless from the street to permanent housing. After David Nelson lost his home in 2021 because of rising rent, he spent about...
After the pandemic stalled volunteer efforts, Kansas City doctors tout the gift of time
During the COVID-19 pandemic, two-thirds of volunteers in the U.S. cut down their volunteer hours or stopped altogether. Now, the University of Kansas Health System is encouraging people to re-engage in their philanthropic efforts. When Brian Osbourne's wife was at the University of Kansas Health System for lymphoma treatment, Osbourne...
Longtime artistic director of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre dies following abuse allegations
Jeff Church, longtime producing artistic director of the Coterie Theatre, died on Saturday, days after allegations of widespread sexual abuse became public. On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed that officers on Saturday afternoon responded to a “dead body call” and found Church dead at his home.
