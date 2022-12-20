Bills for Illinois American Water customers to increase next year

Read full article on original website
1027superhits.com
State: 88 counties now have elevated COVID transmission levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Two more Illinois counties are once again on the list of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19 transmission. That’s according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control. 88 out of 102 counties are now at medium or high levels of...
1027superhits.com
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
1027superhits.com
State Police: Stay off the highways during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you don’t believe us, maybe you’ll believe the Illinois State Police. Given the winter storm now bearing down on us, the State Police is saying if you don’t need to go out and drive in this weather, especially on state highways or interstates, don’t.
