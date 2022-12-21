Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

Image via iStock.

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent.

If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of open positions that pay $80 or more than an hour, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates.

Corporate Video Writer, Remote

Pay: $70-100/hour

Education Requirement: Bachelor’s

Grand Street Media is hiring a Part-Time Temp to craft stories for their client, which is a business services firm. Experience with scriptwriting for video is preferred.

Twitter, TikTok & Meta Ads Expert, Remote

Pay: $80/hour

This position is for an LA-based Startup that assists clients with popular digital tools.

Museum Curator, Washington, D.C.

Pay: $78-83/hour

Education Requirement: Degree in Museum Work or related education & experience

The U.S. Smithsonian Institution is looking for an individual to work on short and long-term projects of the Division of Political and Military History.

Senior Copywriter, New York City

Pay: $80-87/hour

Education Requirement: Bachelor’s

A luxury beauty brand is looking to contract a creative individual who can write engaging copy for product launches. The position requires working with the Marketing, PR, Product Development, and Education teams.

Store Development Manager, Hybrid (Remote & Costa Mesa, CA)

Pay: $61-$108/hour

Education Requirement: Real Estate Experience Highly Preferred

Starbucks is looking to hire someone to manage the marketing and business development of the chain in Southern California.

Search Engine Optimization Consultant, Remote

Pay: $75-95/hour

This position requires experience in SEO and an availability of 10 hours per week minimum. Typical projects for this job would include developing SEO strategies for clients, resolving tech issues, or providing technical consulting.

