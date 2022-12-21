ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

By Julia Rapp
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 6 days ago
Image via iStock.

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent.

If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of open positions that pay $80 or more than an hour, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates.

Corporate Video Writer, Remote

Pay: $70-100/hour

Education Requirement: Bachelor’s

Grand Street Media is hiring a Part-Time Temp to craft stories for their client, which is a business services firm. Experience with scriptwriting for video is preferred.

Twitter, TikTok & Meta Ads Expert, Remote

Pay: $80/hour

This position is for an LA-based Startup that assists clients with popular digital tools.

Museum Curator, Washington, D.C.

Pay: $78-83/hour

Education Requirement: Degree in Museum Work or related education & experience

The U.S. Smithsonian Institution is looking for an individual to work on short and long-term projects of the Division of Political and Military History.

Senior Copywriter, New York City

Pay: $80-87/hour

Education Requirement: Bachelor’s

A luxury beauty brand is looking to contract a creative individual who can write engaging copy for product launches. The position requires working with the Marketing, PR, Product Development, and Education teams.

Store Development Manager, Hybrid (Remote & Costa Mesa, CA)

Pay: $61-$108/hour

Education Requirement: Real Estate Experience Highly Preferred

Starbucks is looking to hire someone to manage the marketing and business development of the chain in Southern California.

Search Engine Optimization Consultant, Remote

Pay: $75-95/hour

This position requires experience in SEO and an availability of 10 hours per week minimum. Typical projects for this job would include developing SEO strategies for clients, resolving tech issues, or providing technical consulting.

Read more about remote or in-person jobs that pay $80 or more on GoBankingRates.com.

Newsy documents a Day in the Life of a Museum Curator for the National Building Museum.

Bucks County Community College, the sponsor of BUCKSCO. Today — Career Corner, is a public community college with over 9,500 full- and part-time students.

Both affordable and centrally located for people in and around the Bucks County area, the school has three main campuses in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, allowing students to attend throughout the area.

For those just starting their paths in higher education, or returning to school after a prolonged absence, Bucks County Community College offers over 90 academic programs within seven Academic Departments.

The school’s 43 Associate’s Degree programs prepare students to pursue either a career or their Bachelor’s degrees after graduation.

Learn more about Bucks County Community College here.

Bucks County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP & Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
