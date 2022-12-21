ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

10 Jobs Millennials Loved in 2022

They worked hard for the money, but millennials were much happier in some jobs than others this year. A recent Glassdoor report revealed which jobs were most enjoyed by professionals born between 1981...
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
Good News Network

Landscape Company Gives Employees $28 Million in Appreciation Bonuses for Job Well Done

End of year bonuses are always a welcomed sight, but these smiles bear witness to an extraordinary act of corporate generosity. Ruppert Landscaping gave bonuses of between $7,000 to $200,000 to all employees with a tenure of over one-year, “as a thanks for the role they’ve played in the company’s growth and development.”
Footwear News

10 of the Biggest Retail Layoffs of 2022

After several quarters of record-breaking sales numbers, the post-pandemic party came to a screeching halt this summer as inflation erased gains, leaving companies that over-hired in 2021 with the question of what to do next. Many retail, fashion and footwear businesses opted for job cuts to lower costs this year. Sneaker resale site StockX was one of the first businesses to cut staff in 2022 back in June, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. What followed was a barrage of...
CBS LA

Here's how much pay Americans say they'd need to switch jobs

The amount of money workers are demanding to switch jobs has been escalating — recently hitting a new eight-year high amid powerful inflation and the prospect of a recession.Asked the minimum pay they would accept to switch to a new job, workers, on average, said they would need $73,700, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found in a survey released this week. That's $3,300 higher than a year ago, and eclipses the previous high-water mark set in March.However, expectations differ widely along demographic lines. The typical salary desired by men in the survey was $85,700, compared with just $61,600...
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheStreet

If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

When you enter retirement, the first question is where will you live?. To help you answer it, Storage Café, an online storage-unit listing service, has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement. It probably won’t surprise you that Florida...
TEXAS STATE
DELCO.Today

25 Traits of a Highly Successful Employee

There’s no one type of successful person. There’s an abundance of human beings across all personality types that have a myriad of accomplishments. However, especially when it comes to the workplace, highly successful employees share the same habits. If you want to be a rising star in your industry, there are certain habits that are surefire ways to become successful in your workplace, according to the website The Muse.
