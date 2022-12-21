Read full article on original website
Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby At 78 Years Old
Dr. Karamo Chilombo, the father of Jhené Aiko, has welcomed his ninth child at 78 years old. Over the weekend, he posted a video on Instagram revealing photos of baby JahSeh-Miyagi, who was born on December 16. "He has made everything beautiful in its time," Chilombo wrote from the...
How Amanda Abbington met Jonathan Goodwin: ‘I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe’
Actor Amanda Abbington and stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin first connected on Twitter in 2012. “We were both in relationships at the time, but we admired each other’s work and occasionally liked each other’s tweets,” says Amanda. Years later, when they were both single, their messages to each other became gradually more flirty. But it wasn’t until August 2021 that they discovered a deeper bond between them.
Eight-year-old steals the show with his dance moves at elementary Christmas concert
An eight-year-old student stole the show at his elementary school Christmas concert after his dance moves went viral, garnering millions of views. “I just started dancing,” Jaden Williams, from Menlo Park in the Bay Area of California, told KGO-TV. “I was feeling the vibe.”The concert, a clip of which has received more than millions of views on Instagram, took place shortly before school ended for winter break. “I was so excited to do that,” Jaden told KGO about the performance. “I would tell Miss Harrington, my music teacher, ‘When is the concert going to start?’ I was so happy.”“His...
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate 'Britmas' In A Surprisingly Calm Way
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had quite a calm Christmas!. Asghari, or "Samta" as he hilariously called himself, shared a glimpse of how he celebrated "Britmas" with his wife on Instagram on Sunday (December 25). "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️ my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍," he wrote.
Hilary Swank says she is grateful for ‘gifts of a lifetime’ as she celebrates pregnancy with twins
Hilary Swank has candidly shared her happiness and excitement to be pregnant with twins in a sweet Christmas post.Swank, 48, is expecting her first children with husband Philip Schneider, with the Oscar-winner first announcing the pregnancy in October.On Instagram on Monday, Swank shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing holiday-themed pyjamas and cradling her pregnant stomach.“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” the Fatale star wrote. “Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.”The...
Tory Lanez's father with HUGE & ANGRY reaction to verdict, erupts at press!
Yoooo he let them have it! Calling out everyone from Jay Z & Beyonce, to Roc Nation, and the entire justice system as a whole! Check out his furious rant to the press here:
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son In Holiday Family Photos
Khloe Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her son, sharing a set of stunning holiday photos with both of her children following her family's always-extravagant Christmas party. On Monday (December 26), The Kardashians star wished her Instagram followers a Merry Christmas by sharing two photos of her posing with...
Pat Sajak Mocks 'Wheel' Contestant, Laughs At His Wrong Answer
After hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, some people think Pat Sajak has gotten a little too comfortable in his role. He's made some headlines recently with his on-air behavior and comments. Some of the stories are a little embarrassing, like when he said "lift the ceiling" instead of "raise the roof," and when he accidentally opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle or unintentionally revealed a puzzle's solution. Others have been less charming, like when made a suggestive comment to a contestant, called a contestant ungrateful, accused a contestant of lying, and had a rather icy exchange with a player over a bad pun. However, the thing that caused many viewers to call for Sajak's resignation was when he allegedly made fun of a player's lisp. Now, he seems to have mocked another contestant.
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
