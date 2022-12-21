ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Scattered snow showers across northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a winter weather advisory in place for Chippewa County until 1:00 p.m.. Slippery roads and snow up to 4 inches will slow the traffic. It will be cloudy Monday with some scattered snow showers. Light snow. But in the lake effect zones it could be up to 3 or 4 inches. The more likely places to see snow are from around Kalkaska to Grayling northward to the bridge and in Chippewa County. Elsewhere you will see light snow showers, if anything. Highs today in the 20-to-28-degree range. Wind from the northwest 5 to 15 mph.
Ringing in the New Year across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- As Michiganders get their 2023 resolutions in order, organizations are also preparing for the parties. Below is a list of events taking place to welcome the New Year:. Cadillac. Ring in the New Year at the YMCA in Cadillac. The family event includes games, crafts, a...
Energy companies continue to restore power to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Energy restoration efforts are still ongoing, days after a blizzard hit northern Michigan over the holiday weekend. Power has been restored to a majority of those impacted by the blizzard, but work crews across the state are still working to restore power to many Michiganders. Another story:...
Average price per gallon of gas in Michigan now under $3

DEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan are down from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. "As the year comes to a...
'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues

LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man fleeing a police traffic stop in suburban Detroit crashed into another car at an intersection Monday, killing a driver, authorities said. Wayne County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding shortly before 8:40 a.m. Monday, but the motorist didn't stop.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
