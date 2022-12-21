(WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a winter weather advisory in place for Chippewa County until 1:00 p.m.. Slippery roads and snow up to 4 inches will slow the traffic. It will be cloudy Monday with some scattered snow showers. Light snow. But in the lake effect zones it could be up to 3 or 4 inches. The more likely places to see snow are from around Kalkaska to Grayling northward to the bridge and in Chippewa County. Elsewhere you will see light snow showers, if anything. Highs today in the 20-to-28-degree range. Wind from the northwest 5 to 15 mph.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO