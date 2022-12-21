ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School

Image via Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG

A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him.

Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.

“Rush students got a very special visit today,” the school said online. “Someone is checking his list!!!”

Santa’s presence in Bucks County is being recognized by several towns and boroughs as of late. Just recently, Doylestown residents were reminded of the time he came to town in 1923 to entertain local children and hand out candy. How do we know this? He wrote about it himself for the Daily Intelligencer the year it happened.

Students of the Bensalem elementary school were treated to the surprise of a lifetime, and Santa is sure their parents will love to hear about all the toys they are now expecting.

