Mrs. Avis Henry
Mrs. Avis Henry, age 69, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A visitation for Avis will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Singing Hills Funeral Home, 6221 UNIVERSITY HILLS BLVD, DALLAS, TX 75241. A committal service will occur Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Laurel Land Mem Park – Dallas, 6300 S. R.L. Thornton Frwy., Dallas, TX 75232. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1638 Ann Arbor Ave., Dallas, TX 75216.
Mary Lee Cato
Mary Lee Cato Gulley was born May 10, 1939, in Bluff City, Arkansas, to the late Charlie Gulley and Ophelia Alexander Gulley. She accepted Christ at an early age at Union Grove Baptist Church, Bluff City, Arkansas. She was a graduate of McRae High School class of 1958. After arriving...
Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in D-FW
Kwanzaa, the weeklong heritage celebration highlighting seven principles of African culture, starts Dec. 26. Here are several North Texas events marking the holiday. Be sure to check websites for possible schedule changes and other updates. KWANZAA AT PAN-AFRICAN CONNECTION. Kwanzaa Celebration. Dec 26, 2022 until Dec 31, 2022. at Pan-African...
Moms in need get special holiday pampering in St Paul
Dozens of women around the Twin Cities are dressed to impress this holiday thanks to a pop-up event held in St Paul. “Moms need a little loving,” said Marsha D. Carter, the organizer of the event. “Not to slight children, but they are always thought of this time of year. We can give to children by supporting their mothers.”
