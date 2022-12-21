Read full article on original website
Beyond the Interface: Genies Is Culture’s Hottest Go-To Digital Identity Destination
Beyond the Interface is a fashion-tech series that explores the vibrant spectrum of next-gen designers and artists in the Web3 industry. The series provides an inside look into the digital ecosystem’s most promising names and explores the radical shifts challenging all creative practices. For the second installment, Hypebae spoke...
Palace Wraps up 2022 With Vans x GORE-TEX Half Cab Collaboration
Palace is finishing off the year strong, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Half Cab shoe in a collaboration with Vans. Marking the collaborators’ fourth team-up, the drop features three colorways of the Half Cab silhouette, which made its debut in 1992. Arriving in black, navy and beige iterations, the kicks are equipped with GORE-TEX on the upper, making them ready for the rain and snow.
Paris Hilton Teases an Upcoming Secret Surprise Guaranteed to "Break the Internet"
Paris Hilton is determined to end the year strong. The socialite took to TikTok to tease a big surprise coming soon. “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30” she wrote on a clip of her proudly strutting to her car. Hilton captioned the video, “Something’s coming #ThatsHot” along with the winky face and flame emojis.
