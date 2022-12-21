Palace is finishing off the year strong, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Half Cab shoe in a collaboration with Vans. Marking the collaborators’ fourth team-up, the drop features three colorways of the Half Cab silhouette, which made its debut in 1992. Arriving in black, navy and beige iterations, the kicks are equipped with GORE-TEX on the upper, making them ready for the rain and snow.

20 HOURS AGO