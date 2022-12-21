Santa took a stroll around the Town of Manteo on Friday, December 9 with the Roanoke Island Fire Department, Police and EMS to greet children and spread holiday cheer. The route this year was just under two hours. Beginning at the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department on a chair secured to the back of a pick-up truck, Santa traveled throughout neighborhoods east and west of Highway 64, along the highway and down to Pirate’s Cove. Many children (and adults!) were waiting at specific points to take pictures and wave to Santa Claus. If traffic allowed, he stopped to talk with children and ask them what they would like for Christmas.

