Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for decades of service to Outer Banks community
Carol Ann Angelos – the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills – was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held earlier this month.
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Pickleball Group supports children at families at Christmas
The OBX Pickleball Group recently made a contribution to the Outer Banks Woman’s Club to support the Angel Gift program and presented the check to program coordinator Joanne Schoenfeld. The Dare County Recreation Center was one of many to host to trees for the program, which contributed toys to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Angel Gift program provides ‘a complete Christmas’ for 258 children
The Angel Gift Program provided Christmas gifts in abundance for 118 Dare County families this year, which included 258 children. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, has been serving the community through the Angel Gift program for 35 years. The program started...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Southern Shores questions beach nourishment
With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Aircraft construction class planned for First Flight High School, registration opens soon
First Flight High School’s new aviation course offers students the opportunity to build a FAA certified airplane utilizing Tango Flight’s hands-on curriculum. Registration for this two-year pilot program will open to juniors and seniors at First Flight High School in February 2023. The class will begin at the start of the 2023-24 school year and will take place at the birthplace of aviation on the Wright Brothers National Memorial grounds.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club
Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Santa Claus greets children on annual ‘Santa Ride’
Santa took a stroll around the Town of Manteo on Friday, December 9 with the Roanoke Island Fire Department, Police and EMS to greet children and spread holiday cheer. The route this year was just under two hours. Beginning at the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department on a chair secured to the back of a pick-up truck, Santa traveled throughout neighborhoods east and west of Highway 64, along the highway and down to Pirate’s Cove. Many children (and adults!) were waiting at specific points to take pictures and wave to Santa Claus. If traffic allowed, he stopped to talk with children and ask them what they would like for Christmas.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wintry weather brings cold-stunned sea turtles in need of care
The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has seen a sharp spike in cold-stunned turtles in recent days. As of mid-day Thursday, 73 turtles had been received for care at NCARI’s STAR Center – all but one from the preceding three days. The majority of turtles are green sea turtles, others are Kemp’s ridley.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lovey Elizabeth Selby
Lovey Elizabeth Selby was born December 15, 1969 to Connie Mae Burton Selby and Milton Jerome Selby. She passed away in Manteo December 22, 2022. Born and raised in Manteo, NC, Lovey attended Dare County Schools and graduated from Manteo High School in 1988. She was affectionately remembered by students and staff as their favorite teacher assistant at Manteo Middle School. Lovey crafted her culinary skills at various restaurants on the beach, before landing at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Restaurant- her home for over 15 years.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New ownership announced for The Kid’s Store, Sunset Ice Cream in Duck
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson have announced the sale of The Kid’s Store and Sunset Ice Cream, located at The Waterfront Shoppes, Unit 6 and 7 in Duck. The Kid’s Store and Sunset Ice Cream was purchased by Shannon and Bob Tyrrell of Kitty Hawk on December 1, 2022. The couple will be changing the name of the business to Duck Toy and Ice Cream and will remodel and modernize the store over the winter months. They plan on reopening with a brand new look in spring 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
Comments / 0