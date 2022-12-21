ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO Careers: CCRES

Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors

A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc. The party is the inspiration of Wilson, a social worker, and her nonprofit Fruits of the Family Table.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County

The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
A Professor from Wayne Was 1 of the Lockerbie Bombing Victims

The Garden of Remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie marking the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988.Photo byiStock. A Delaware County man, Robert Eugene McCollum, was one of 10 passengers from Pennsylvania who died in the Dec. 21, 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live.
WAYNE, PA
