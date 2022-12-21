Read full article on original website
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.Photo byNeumann University. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
Villanova Athletics Announces $500,000 Gift to Women’s Basketball Program
An anonymous donor recently made a $500,000 gift to support Villanova Women’s Basketball, reports villanova.com. The leadership gift will go toward the Villanova Women’s Basketball Davis Center Office Suite Renovation Project. It is the largest gift ever given by an individual to the women’s basketball program. The...
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors
A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc. The party is the inspiration of Wilson, a social worker, and her nonprofit Fruits of the Family Table.
1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much
Photo byVillanova University. College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques. Is keeping up with your commitment to your social media calendar overwhelming? Then this Jan. 12 webinar is for you. From 10 to 11:30 AM, this...
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
Upper Darby ‘Elves’ Bring Holiday Joy to Elementary Students
Upper Darby High School 'elves', students helping distribute toys to elementary school children. Over 600 donated toys found their way to children from six Upper Darby schools through Operation: Upper Darby Elves Collaborative Toy Drive. Thanks to some Upper Darby ‘elves’ who also happen to be caring Upper Darby High...
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County
The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering. In his new role, Convery oversees all Aqua Pennsylvania capital responsibilities, including all infrastructure improvement projects throughout the state that help to improve service and reliability for customers. In addition,...
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
A Professor from Wayne Was 1 of the Lockerbie Bombing Victims
The Garden of Remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie marking the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988.Photo byiStock. A Delaware County man, Robert Eugene McCollum, was one of 10 passengers from Pennsylvania who died in the Dec. 21, 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live.
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this year’s honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart. Capone was named CEO...
