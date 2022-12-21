Read full article on original website
President Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre's most memorable battles with the press of 2022
President Biden and his administration had some memorable and even combative encounters with members of the mainstream media over the past year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Abuse of power
In 1908 an investigative bureau of 34 special agents was formed that later became known as the FBI. At the time, Congress was leery of creating a “national police force.” Their concern was that the bureau would become a political tool for whomever was in office. It now appears those fears have come to fruition with the release of Twitter’s internal emails.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Keep the peace and free speech
Most people do a few silly things they regret. Submitting a letter to the editor, “Looking at logic on Trump” (Nov. 21, TribLIVE), was one such. The point of the letter was to encourage people to consider the actions of a president on merit rather than party platform. Since the letter appeared, I’ve been getting crank phone calls.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it "isn't appropriate".Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult to measure....
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.His comments came as Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours.Following the meetings, Mr Lukashenko said “many issues were finalised”.Analysts fear that Belarus could be dragged directly into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used the country as a staging ground for his invasion in February. Read More Russia’s Lavrov issues ultimatum to UkraineRussian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel windowRussia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap
