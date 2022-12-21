Read full article on original website
LeBron James praises No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero: 'He has been exceptional'
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a matchup circled on the calendar for Paolo Banchero with the Orlando Magic hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The result wasn’t what Banchero wanted, but the top pick earned quite a bit of praise from James afterward. James...
Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom
The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract that includes a vesting player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas. Eovaldi’s addition comes only 3 1/2 weeks after the Rangers signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency. A person familiar with the deal said Eovaldi was guaranteed $34 million, with salaries of $16 million each in 2023 and 2024, and a $2 million signing bonus payable at a later date. That person spoke on condition on anonymity because the team didn’t disclose the terms, which include a vesting player option of $20 million for 2025 if Eovaldi pitches a total of 300 innings over the next two seasons.
