Downingtown, PA

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County

The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
Delco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review

The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne

An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
WAYNE, PA
