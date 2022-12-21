Read full article on original website
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem. It has invited...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors
A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc.
1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much
College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Villanova brought in $77.7 million in gifts this fiscal year, compared to $44.4 million the previous year, boosting its...
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County
The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
Upper Darby ‘Elves’ Bring Holiday Joy to Elementary Students
Upper Darby High School 'elves', students helping distribute toys to elementary school children. Over 600 donated toys found their way to children from six Upper Darby schools through Operation: Upper Darby Elves Collaborative Toy Drive. Thanks to some Upper Darby ‘elves’ who also happen to be caring Upper Darby High...
Villanova Athletics Announces $500,000 Gift to Women’s Basketball Program
An anonymous donor recently made a $500,000 gift to support Villanova Women’s Basketball, reports villanova.com. The leadership gift will go toward the Villanova Women’s Basketball Davis Center Office Suite Renovation Project. It is the largest gift ever given by an individual to the women’s basketball program. The...
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Delco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The 468,000 square-foot Yeadon Industrial CenterPhoto byVelocity Venture Partners. The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises
A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne
An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
