Naugatuck father charged with killing baby daughter back in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck was back in court on Wednesday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, has yet to enter a plea in this case. His latest court appearance lasted less than five minutes.

As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. Francisquini was on parole for one crime, out on bail, and accused of another — before he allegedly killed his daughter.

Since he was caught three weeks ago, he has been on a tour of Connecticut courts, facing a whole range of charges, many of them for violent crimes. When he was caught, several courts saw the opportunity to bring him in, because he is charged with failure to appear in many courts.

This latest crime is the worst of which Francisquini is accused: choking and stabbing his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla, the Friday before Thanksgiving. After allegedly killing the baby, police said Francisquini went to see the baby’s mother, got into an argument with her, smashed her phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and took off.

In December, a high school acquaintance spotted Francisquini at a bus stop and called the police. The running was quickly over, and he was completely silent at his arraignment. He didn’t say a word to the judge or anyone else, even when asked questions directly. He just stared at the table in front of him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.