Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck father charged with killing baby daughter back in court

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
 6 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck was back in court on Wednesday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, has yet to enter a plea in this case. His latest court appearance lasted less than five minutes.

As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. Francisquini was on parole for one crime, out on bail, and accused of another — before he allegedly killed his daughter.

Since he was caught three weeks ago, he has been on a tour of Connecticut courts, facing a whole range of charges, many of them for violent crimes. When he was caught, several courts saw the opportunity to bring him in, because he is charged with failure to appear in many courts.

This latest crime is the worst of which Francisquini is accused: choking and stabbing his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla, the Friday before Thanksgiving. After allegedly killing the baby, police said Francisquini went to see the baby’s mother, got into an argument with her, smashed her phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and took off.

In December, a high school acquaintance spotted Francisquini at a bus stop and called the police. The running was quickly over, and he was completely silent at his arraignment. He didn’t say a word to the judge or anyone else, even when asked questions directly. He just stared at the table in front of him.

Desiree Thomas
6d ago

He doesn't have to build an insanity case, his family and girlfriend vouched at the he time, he was telling l the he was hearing voices. This is sad but if the Mother of this child knew he was hearing voices, because that's what he told her before, then the father shouldn't be the only one in trouble. You don't leave your children with anyone who is verbally claiming to have mental health issues. In my opinion.

Melissa Matthews
6d ago

If the family supposedly said he says im hearing voices why in the world would u leave him alone with a baby ? They all should be held responsible in some kinda way ??

WTNH

WTNH

