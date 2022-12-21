New week, new pattern. A strong storm plowing into California promises to change up the whole weather scene across the country this week. While that may be a mighty task for one lonely storm, consider that’s exactly what happened with the storm before Christmas. The cold was thrust all the way to Central America as arctic air gripped the country. It appears that changing the pattern over the Lower 48 isn’t much of a lift…for the right storm.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO