Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says
Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
nbcboston.com
Four Strangers Drive From Florida to Cleveland After Flights Get Canceled
With flights at airports across the country canceled due to the massive winter storms, four strangers at an airport in Tampa did the only logical thing: rented a car and drove the nearly 1,100 miles to Ohio. Bridget Schuster told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV she was trying to make her Thursday...
nbcboston.com
Showers Threaten Holiday Weekend as Temperatures Rise
New week, new pattern. A strong storm plowing into California promises to change up the whole weather scene across the country this week. While that may be a mighty task for one lonely storm, consider that’s exactly what happened with the storm before Christmas. The cold was thrust all the way to Central America as arctic air gripped the country. It appears that changing the pattern over the Lower 48 isn’t much of a lift…for the right storm.
nbcboston.com
Christmas in New England Is Cold and Dry for Most
Parts of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are waking up to some snow on the ground this Christmas morning. For everyone else it’s a cold, but dry day. Highs in the upper 20’s, with a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Sunday night, is cold and clear, with less wind. Lows around 20.
Comments / 0