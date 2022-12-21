Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
13newsnow.com
Deadly shooting in Portsmouth on Allard Road
Crime scene tape surrounded a home on that road late Christmas night. A man was shot to death there, but police haven't shared any other details.
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Portsmouth police: Woman turns herself in after deadly shooting, now faces murder charge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman turned herself in to Chesapeake police after a man was shot to death in Portsmouth late Christmas night. The shooting happened on Allard Road, a small street near Victory Boulevard, across from the Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. Portsmouth police said they were called about the...
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Southern Shores questions beach nourishment
With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
Woman charged with murder, man killed in Portsmouth Christmas Day shooting
A woman has turned herself in after police say a man was shot and killed on Christmas in the 100 block of Allard Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lovey Elizabeth Selby
Lovey Elizabeth Selby was born December 15, 1969 to Connie Mae Burton Selby and Milton Jerome Selby. She passed away in Manteo December 22, 2022. Born and raised in Manteo, NC, Lovey attended Dare County Schools and graduated from Manteo High School in 1988. She was affectionately remembered by students and staff as their favorite teacher assistant at Manteo Middle School. Lovey crafted her culinary skills at various restaurants on the beach, before landing at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Restaurant- her home for over 15 years.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
WAVY News 10
Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Lynnhaven Dr. in VB: Police
Police are searching for answers after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Teen shot to death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0