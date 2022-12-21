ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Southern Shores questions beach nourishment

With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Lovey Elizabeth Selby

Lovey Elizabeth Selby was born December 15, 1969 to Connie Mae Burton Selby and Milton Jerome Selby. She passed away in Manteo December 22, 2022. Born and raised in Manteo, NC, Lovey attended Dare County Schools and graduated from Manteo High School in 1988. She was affectionately remembered by students and staff as their favorite teacher assistant at Manteo Middle School. Lovey crafted her culinary skills at various restaurants on the beach, before landing at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Restaurant- her home for over 15 years.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

