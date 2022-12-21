Read full article on original website
Related
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
God Of War Ragnarök pro destroys Valkyrie Queen in under 30 seconds on hardest difficulty
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the postgame of God of War Ragnarök - proceed with caution. A month on from its release, and God of War Ragnarök players are already finding ways to decimate the game’s challenging postgame content on the highest possible difficulty setting.
GTA 5 players are obsessed with 'fantastic' new graphics update and missions
Grand Theft Auto V shows no signs of neglect for a game that’s almost a decade old. In fact, fans are hailing the latest update released by Rockstar Games as ‘fantastic,’ praising the graphical improvements plus the addition of new missions and story updates. The update is...
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
No Man's Sky Switch Interview: the impossible made possible
In the grandiloquence of the gaming end of year accolades, an issue arises. The things that made the most noise come to the fore, or, the recency of achievements transpose over others. Enough has been said about No Man's Sky's journey from a much maligned game to one of the giants of the genre, and so, we land at the question of what's next? The answer was, naturally, put it on the Switch.
PC gamers share brilliantly simple trick to get games to load faster
Hear ye, hear ye - we're about to introduce you to one of the easiest tricks that will make your games noticeably faster in your gaming sessions, and it won't cost you a single penny. That's music to your ears I expect as we are well and truly in the...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have larger open-world areas to explore
True Jedis in the audience, there's some brilliant news just before the Christmas break. Details on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay have arrived in the form of an interview with the game's director, and it's sounding like this is going to be a substantial Star Wars outing with even more open-world to explore.
God Of War Ragnarök's Thor voted PlayStation's best new character
Just in case it didn’t pick up enough accolades at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarök has now swept up a bunch more in the PlayStation Blog’s annual awards. Despite its great success at The Game Awards earlier this month, Ragnarök failed to take home the coveted Game of the Year award - it lost to Elden Ring in the battle of the video game titans. It’s managed to redeem itself in the PS Blog’s annual awards, though, as it's won both PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year. No one can say that it doesn’t deserve it.
Death Stranding 2 isn't a 'regular' sequel, says Hideo Kojima
Death Stranding 2, which is at the moment a working title for the game, will not follow the traditional structure for a sequel. This is kind of obvious when we remember that it's Hideo Kojima at the helm of this series and honestly, after reading theories for the sequel, I'm still struggling to understand.
Ubisoft wants you to test its new open-world Star Wars game
Fancy playing an unreleased Star Wars game? Sorry, I’m not talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, although that is coming soon too. Ubisoft are looking for playtesters for their upcoming story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. I’ve mentioned a couple above, but there really are heaps of Star Wars projects...
PlayStation fans aren't happy that The Last Of Us Part 1 is cheaper on PC than PS5
This has been quite the year for The Last of Us fans, by which I mean it’s been quite the year for me. Naughty Dog both announced and released The Last of Us Part I within the space of a few months, and it was to critical acclaim. Many questioned whether a remake of The Last of Us was entirely necessary but seeing as it landed a very respectable score of 88 on Metacritic, I’m going to say it was.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
GAMINGbible's 10 best video games of 2022
Words by: Ewan Moore, Imogen Donovan, Catherine Lewis, Kate Harrold, James Daly, Will McCue. Christmas. What's it really about? Some will tell you it's about peace and goodwill and all that junk, but here at GAMINGbible we know it's about one thing above all else: ranking our favourite video games into an arbitrary list in the name of Content.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 removes mysterious building after just 24 hours
In the blink of an eye, Building 21 materialised and dematerialised in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, confusing players who had managed to gain access to the strange building in the DMZ mode. Yes, the mode that people were paying to avoid playing. You know what they say: work at...
PlayStation's new £210 PS5 controller has a worse battery life than the original
Earlier this year, Sony announced the new DualSense Edge controller. Retailing at £210, it’s certainly not a cheap purchase so you’d expect it to be a heck of a lot better than the regular DualSense. Shockingly, that’s not the case in one major area. The DualSense Edge has a worse battery life than the original.
Rick And Morty creator's new game is Xbox's biggest release right now
High On Life, the zany shooter from the Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and developer Squanch Games, is currently the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. This is an intriguing one as High On Life didn't get glowing reviews from critics when it launched for PC, Xbox One and Xbox series consoles earlier this month. Ultimately, it looked like it hinged on whether you would be happy hearing eight and a half hours of zingers that would be at home in the script for a Rick And Morty episode. Kotaku has pointed out that, while the game's spot as the most popular title on Xbox Game Pass is nothing but good news for the team, it illuminates the dearth of first-party offerings from Microsoft over the course of this year.
God Of War Ragnarök fans are unimpressed by lengthy wait for New Game Plus
Despite the game’s tremendous success, not everyone is happy about the plans for God of War Ragnarök’s New Game Plus mode - specifically, how long it’s going to take to release. Yesterday (22 December), Santa Monica Studio took to Twitter to announce that the mode is...
Uncharted fans want Naughty Dog to remake the OG trilogy for PS5
It’s been five years since we were last treated to an Uncharted game - and boy, I do miss that franchise. There may be no concrete plans regarding the next instalment but it’s widely assumed that it’s coming at some point. In fact, many suspected that it was going to be announced at this year’s The Game Awards but alas, that didn’t happen.
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0