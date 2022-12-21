High On Life, the zany shooter from the Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and developer Squanch Games, is currently the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. This is an intriguing one as High On Life didn't get glowing reviews from critics when it launched for PC, Xbox One and Xbox series consoles earlier this month. Ultimately, it looked like it hinged on whether you would be happy hearing eight and a half hours of zingers that would be at home in the script for a Rick And Morty episode. Kotaku has pointed out that, while the game's spot as the most popular title on Xbox Game Pass is nothing but good news for the team, it illuminates the dearth of first-party offerings from Microsoft over the course of this year.

7 DAYS AGO