Mdwash33
6d ago

Gunn is a totally, inept screwup. Yet another perfectly cast character and you send him packing after only 1 movie. The lack of continuity and cross stories will forever keep the DCU/DCEU way behind the MCU. #dcusux

Luther C.
6d ago

Black Adam was an entertaining movie. Its another chapter of Hollywood screwing up. I suspect Gunn is being brought in to use him to again tell fans what they want instead of making movies that fans want.

Iwillpooponurbed2
6d ago

Black Adam was literally like watching all the previous superhero franchises meshed into one. So many copycat scenes I forgot what I was watching. The rock is great at what he does, but his style of humor, isn’t DC material. He should be happy to be released from future messes like these. I give the movie 3 out of 5 stars, simply for visual effects…2 out of 5 for the plot, and a zero for the stupid writing. The man is indestructible yet all of a sudden, “we go in at dawn” to surprise them. BZ please, he’s got a minor child and indestructible you is going to wait for the surprise element. 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼writers have gotten used to writing movies for the unintelligent that don’t notice these things. It ruins the entire film for me.

Related
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson called out for ‘low’ post comparing Black Adam to Captain America

Dwayne Johnson’s post about the Black Adam’s box office sales has been branded “a low” by his fans.The actor was seemingly responding to reports that the DC film would make a loss of $100m, which would have seen it branded a “flop”, when he shared a post praising the superhero movie’s success.Johnson was also a producer on Black Adam and, in a new post shared on Wednesday (7 December), the Jungle Cruise star said the film will make a profit of between $52m-$72m. This is considered a small amount considering the film’s budget was set between $195m–$230m, with...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
The Independent

Superman: Three actors fans think could replace Henry Cavill

Following the shocking news that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, heartbroken fans have begun to speculate who could possibly replace him as the Man of Steel. On Instagram Wednesday (14 December), Cavill said the news came “after being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life”.“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of...
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
