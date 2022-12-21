Gunn is a totally, inept screwup. Yet another perfectly cast character and you send him packing after only 1 movie. The lack of continuity and cross stories will forever keep the DCU/DCEU way behind the MCU. #dcusux
Black Adam was an entertaining movie. Its another chapter of Hollywood screwing up. I suspect Gunn is being brought in to use him to again tell fans what they want instead of making movies that fans want.
Black Adam was literally like watching all the previous superhero franchises meshed into one. So many copycat scenes I forgot what I was watching. The rock is great at what he does, but his style of humor, isn’t DC material. He should be happy to be released from future messes like these. I give the movie 3 out of 5 stars, simply for visual effects…2 out of 5 for the plot, and a zero for the stupid writing. The man is indestructible yet all of a sudden, “we go in at dawn” to surprise them. BZ please, he’s got a minor child and indestructible you is going to wait for the surprise element. 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼writers have gotten used to writing movies for the unintelligent that don’t notice these things. It ruins the entire film for me.
Related
