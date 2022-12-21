Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
You have 24 hours to get one of the best single-player shooters ever for free and keep it forever
Wolfenstein: The New Order is free to keep on the Epic Games Store
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later
Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
PSA: One of our favorite games of 2021 is free to keep on the Epic Games Store today
Sable is a chill hang, a good time, and a wonderful sci-fi experience.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
PlayStation fans aren't happy that The Last Of Us Part 1 is cheaper on PC than PS5
This has been quite the year for The Last of Us fans, by which I mean it’s been quite the year for me. Naughty Dog both announced and released The Last of Us Part I within the space of a few months, and it was to critical acclaim. Many questioned whether a remake of The Last of Us was entirely necessary but seeing as it landed a very respectable score of 88 on Metacritic, I’m going to say it was.
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
10 best video games for the Xbox Series X
Calling all gamer fanatics. From RPGs to roguelikes, Stacker counted down 10 of the most critically acclaimed games for the Xbox Series X.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 finally get long-awaited gun customization change
All that hard work you put into making the best-customized gun in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 can now be saved, thanks to an update from the Infinity Ward devs. No longer will you have to change each and every CoD attachment every time you want to try something new. You’ll be able to save your custom load-outs so you can build weaponry based on the situation you’re in.
God Of War Ragnarök voted Game Of The Year by PlayStation fans
God Of War Ragnarök was voted the Game of the Year in the PlayStation Blog's annual awards, and while it might seem like a shoo-in, the game faced some fierce competition. Over the course of this year, we've been treated to exclusives like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Rollerdrome, Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Last of Us Part I and Stray. All lined up like that, it's crystal clear that players have been spoiled, and that Xbox hasn't delivered on that front for its own customers. That'll change in 2023, fortunately, but it certainly has been a very strong year for those who own a PlayStation.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
