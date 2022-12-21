ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

KTSA

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAFD investigating fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a West Side home on Saturday night. The fire started at around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Elvira St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly extinguish...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

