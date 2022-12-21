Read full article on original website
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Residents of Balcones Heights apartment complex evacuated after fire in first-floor apartment
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Residents of a Balcones Heights apartment complex were evacuated late Sunday following a fire in a first-story apartment, fire officials said. The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at the Balcones Lofts Apartments in the 3230 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Babcock Road.
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
$5K reward offered for ID of suspects who robbed Rack Room Shoes, assaulted employee
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and location of suspects involved in the robbery of Rack Room Shoes. Several male suspects were seen taking merchandise around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 6 from the Rack Room Shoes at 5347 Northwest Loop 410, according to police.
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
CLEAR Alert for 24 year old from San Antonio discontinued
A CLEAR Alert that was issued over the weekend for a 24 year old from San Antonio has been discontinued.
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
SAFD investigating fire at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a West Side home on Saturday night. The fire started at around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Elvira St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly extinguish...
'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion
SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills. It’s all thanks to the community. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar....
One person killed in crash on Christmas; another facing charge of Intoxication Manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Southcross. Police said the driver of...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night. Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display. Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the...
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
