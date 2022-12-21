ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football recruiting: The 12 days of Christmas from the class of 2023

 6 days ago
There are a lot of ways to look at the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class that the Georgia football program has assembled for 2023.

Georgia expects to sign at least seven players from high schools in Florida. Compared to just five current commitments that played this fall in Georgia.

The ‘Dawgs are on the clock for up to three more prospects tomorrow from Florida. They could very well wind up with 10 prospects that played their senior year at a high school in Florida.

