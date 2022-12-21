ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer

In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
JOURDANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Human remains found in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

2 residents displaced after late-night apartment fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents have been displaced following a late-night apartment fire on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a single-story apartment building in the 1720 block of Castroville Road, not far from Highway 90 and South San Joaquin Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

