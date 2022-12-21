Read full article on original website
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
‘DNA of social justice’ born out of 1968 Edgewood HS walkout
United in feeling “we deserved better,” Rebecca Pena Ortiz said she, Manuel Garza, and Richard Herrera are among the Edgewood High School students who staged a mass walk-out in 1968. “We knew something needed to be done and it needed to change,” Ortiz said. Herrera said the...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
CLEAR Alert for 24 year old from San Antonio discontinued
A CLEAR Alert that was issued over the weekend for a 24 year old from San Antonio has been discontinued.
One person killed in crash on Christmas; another facing charge of Intoxication Manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Southcross. Police said the driver of...
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer
In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
2 residents displaced after late-night apartment fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two residents have been displaced following a late-night apartment fire on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a single-story apartment building in the 1720 block of Castroville Road, not far from Highway 90 and South San Joaquin Avenue.
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after home burns down
SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service warns an arctic blast is heading to the region. For some, the cold isn’t just bitter. It’s dangerous. A family in Schertz, Texas, is living in a tent after their RV burned down. "Some people say an RV isn't a...
