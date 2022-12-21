Read full article on original website
BARBARA RICKS
Barbara Jones Ricks passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born July 18, 1935 to Lucille and Frank Jones in San Antonio. She grew up in Alamo Heights and graduated from there in 1953, she then graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1957. Barbara was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
LARRY BUNCH
Larry Gwynn Bunch, 64, of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Rockport on November 11, 1958 to Roger C. Bunch and Virginia Gwynn-Frenzel. In 1977, he graduated from HM King High School in Kingsville. He began...
ERLINDA GARCIA
Erlinda Garcia of Poteet, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at the age of 74, surrounded by her loving family. Erlinda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Alfred Garcia, Sr.; children, Pearl (Rogelio) Salazar, Alfred (Sandra) Garcia, Jr.; siblings, Zeke (Patsy) DeLaFuente, Ninfa (Eric) Carpenter and Emma (Joe) Ramirez; sisters-in-law, Rosie DeLaFuente and Lucy DeLaFuente; brothers-in-law, Manuel Martinez and Placido Tijerina; grandchildren, Gabrielle Alexa Garcia, Kilianna Love Garcia, Paisley Grace Garcia, JRock Salazar, Brianna Phillips, Christian Salazar and John David Salazar; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Renzo Salazar and Kainen Jay Salazar; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
DAMACIO SILVA
Damacio Silva passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, just shortly after celebrating his 85th birthday. Born December 11, 1937, in Pleasanton, Damacio Silva was a son of Santos Silva, Sr. and Angelita (Zamora) Silva. Damacio had a wonderful childhood in Leming growing up with his four brothers. At a young age, his willingness to help others grew fondly. Damacio was a US Army Veteran and was proud to serve our country.
Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer
In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day
For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,
CLEAR Alert for 24 year old from San Antonio discontinued
A CLEAR Alert that was issued over the weekend for a 24 year old from San Antonio has been discontinued.
KENS 5
People come from all over San Antonio to visit a house that's all decked out for Christmas
In Terrell Hills around Christmas, Dick Tips becomes a bit of a celebrity. He's been going all out for the holidays for as long as he can remember.
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Texas
Texas is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
KTSA
One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead following a major two car crash on San Antonio’s West side. It happened at around 7 P.M. Thursday evening on South General McMullen. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police are saying one of the...
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
San Antonio's Loop 410 reopens after 19-hour police negotiation
Find an alternative route.
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
KSAT 12
Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
