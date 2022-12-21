ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

BARBARA RICKS

Barbara Jones Ricks passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born July 18, 1935 to Lucille and Frank Jones in San Antonio. She grew up in Alamo Heights and graduated from there in 1953, she then graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1957. Barbara was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

LARRY BUNCH

Larry Gwynn Bunch, 64, of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Rockport on November 11, 1958 to Roger C. Bunch and Virginia Gwynn-Frenzel. In 1977, he graduated from HM King High School in Kingsville. He began...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ERLINDA GARCIA

Erlinda Garcia of Poteet, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at the age of 74, surrounded by her loving family. Erlinda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Alfred Garcia, Sr.; children, Pearl (Rogelio) Salazar, Alfred (Sandra) Garcia, Jr.; siblings, Zeke (Patsy) DeLaFuente, Ninfa (Eric) Carpenter and Emma (Joe) Ramirez; sisters-in-law, Rosie DeLaFuente and Lucy DeLaFuente; brothers-in-law, Manuel Martinez and Placido Tijerina; grandchildren, Gabrielle Alexa Garcia, Kilianna Love Garcia, Paisley Grace Garcia, JRock Salazar, Brianna Phillips, Christian Salazar and John David Salazar; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Renzo Salazar and Kainen Jay Salazar; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

DAMACIO SILVA

Damacio Silva passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, just shortly after celebrating his 85th birthday. Born December 11, 1937, in Pleasanton, Damacio Silva was a son of Santos Silva, Sr. and Angelita (Zamora) Silva. Damacio had a wonderful childhood in Leming growing up with his four brothers. At a young age, his willingness to help others grew fondly. Damacio was a US Army Veteran and was proud to serve our country.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer

In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
JOURDANTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX

