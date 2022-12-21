ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support

MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MPD: 40-year-old man fatally shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets. Police say it happened Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 8 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information...
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game

MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
