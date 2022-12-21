Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
CBS 58
MPD: 40-year-old man fatally shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets. Police say it happened Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 8 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information...
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
WISN
Suspected luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport arrested while boarding bus
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 50-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrival carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. They say the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing. Deputies checked the airport...
27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve. Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game
MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
Man charged with murder after two men shot, one fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan
A Waukegan man has been charged with murder after a man in his 20s and a second man were both shot, one of them fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Stretch’s Sports Bar...
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
WISN
Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Comments / 4