Coldwater comeback effort falls short against Pirates in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater trailed by as many as 21 points during their game against Pewamo-Westphalia Tuesday at the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament. A furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt saw the Cardinals whittle the lead down to 5 points before the Pirates pulled away for the 63-54 victory.
Full slate of holiday hoops for final week of 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Area high school basketball teams won’t be taking Christmas Break off, as they will be participating in a number of tournaments and showcases this week. Coldwater’s boys basketball team will compete in the Green Division of the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament in...
OBITUARY: Bart M. Burnside
Bart M. Burnside, 56, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Hudson. The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Jim Erwin from Bethel-Gilead Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Trayer Cemetery.
Branch County gets White Christmas, but warmup expected through the week ahead
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Even though temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 20 degrees until Wednesday, all winter weather warnings and advisories for the Branch County area have expired. A Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service Saturday expired Christmas morning at 10:00 a.m. Branch County...
YEAR IN REVIEW: New Branch County 911 system goes on line
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The new 800/700 megahertz digital radio system in Branch County went on line in 2022 in an effort to improve communications and signals for police, firefighters and rescue crews. Fire departments in Branch County switched over to the new system on February 14. Police departments...
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
YEAR IN REVIEW: Former Taylor’s Stationers store being transformed into Children’s Museum
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After sitting empty for nearly six years, the building which used to be the home of Taylor’s Stationers underwent a transformation during 2022. Work was nearly complete on the new storefront renovation late in the year as they building at 60 West Chicago will soon become the home of the Children’s Museum of Branch County.
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
Village of Quincy transitioning from Republic to Modern Waste Systems
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Residents in the Village of Quincy are going through a change in their garbage and recycling provider. Republic Services is picking up for the last time on Tuesday. Residents are being reminded they will also be picking up their containers starting January 3. In addition, if residents have their Modern Waste Systems container they can start using them.
