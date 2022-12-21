Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
Marconews.com
Warmer weather coming back to Florida in time for New Year's Eve: Here's what to expect
After one of the coldest Christmases in recent history, there's some good news for Floridians: the arctic blast is moving on and we can expect shirt-sleeve weather to return in time to grill hot dogs, set off fireworks and head inside to watch the ball drop on TV. The bad...
Marconews.com
Cold blast continues in Florida after Christmas; travel delays, cancelations pile up
Temps in the teens Monday morning in Tallahassee. Sleet and (light) snow Sunday in Cocoa Beach. The cold continues in Florida and around the country but forecasters say warmer days are coming later this week. Possibly much warmer, in what the National Weather Service calls a "warm wet weather whiplash."
Marconews.com
Listen Now! Get outdoors in 2023 and fish, boat or try something different in new year
Are you someone who makes New Year’s resolutions?. I prefer not to. If you don’t make a New Year’s resolution, then you’re not disappointed when you don’t follow through!. OK, that’s a bit of a cynical way to look at things, but I’m a journalist....
Marconews.com
Florida sees coldest Christmas in 33 years; thousands of flight delayed,canceled
It's cold, but Christmas in 1983 was still colder. A hard freeze warning is in effect until 9 am Monday for the Big Bend and Panhandle area. It wasn't quite a white Christmas for Florida, but it's definitely a chilly one. Temperatures dropped down into the 20s early Sunday morning...
Marconews.com
Washed away: Devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises
It’s devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises. Most of them that were living along the coast drowned or were washed away during Hurricane Ian, leaving populations so small they are probably not viable to recover. Phil Allman, Associate Professor of Vertebrate Zoology, at Florida Gulf Coast University,...
